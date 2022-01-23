New Releases January 24, 2022
|Artist
|Title
|Genre
|Elvis Costello
|Boy Named If
|Rock
|Lumineers
|Brightside
|Rock Country
|Cat Power
|Covers
|Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Comp
|Rock +
|Whitmore Sisters
|Ghost Stories
|Country
|Hawthorns
|Tarot Cards
|Country Rock
|Infamous Stringdusters
|Toward the Fray
|Bluegrass
Rock
|Chris Castino
|Fresh Pickles
|Bluegrass
|Greensky Bluegrass
|Stress Dreams
|Bluegrass
|Eric Dahl
|3 Pawnshops
|Folk Country
|Penny & Sparrow
|Olly Olly
|Folk
|Steve Poltz
|Stardust
|Folk
|Twangtown Paramours
|Double Down
|Folk Rock
|Eric Gales
|Crown
|Blues Rock
|*Les Louanges
|Crash
|World French
|Paul Frazier
|5 Musical Sketches
|Classical
|Immanuel Wilkins
|The 7th Hand
|Jazz
|*Sugar's Pick