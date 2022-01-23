© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
MUSIC

New Releases January 24, 2022

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published January 23, 2022 at 11:59 AM MST

ArtistTitleGenre
Elvis CostelloBoy Named IfRock
Lumineers BrightsideRock Country
Cat PowerCoversRock
Various ArtistsSingles CompRock +
Whitmore SistersGhost StoriesCountry
HawthornsTarot CardsCountry Rock
Infamous StringdustersToward the FrayBluegrass
Rock
Chris CastinoFresh PicklesBluegrass
Greensky BluegrassStress DreamsBluegrass
Eric Dahl3 PawnshopsFolk Country
Penny & SparrowOlly Olly Folk
Steve PoltzStardustFolk
Twangtown ParamoursDouble DownFolk Rock
Eric GalesCrownBlues Rock
*Les LouangesCrashWorld French
Paul Frazier5 Musical SketchesClassical
Immanuel WilkinsThe 7th HandJazz
*Sugar's Pick
MUSIC