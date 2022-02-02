© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
MUSIC

New Releases January 31, 2022

February 2, 2022

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Hollis BrownIn The AftermathRock
Eric KrasnoAlwaysRock
Pierce TurnerTerrible GoodRock Folk
Various ArtistsKVNF Singles CompilationRock+
Wild RiversSidelinesFolk Rock
Aoife O'DonovanAge Of ApathyFolk
Various ArtistsWomen Who Sang W/Howard BiggsBlues Jazz
Sully BandLet's Straighten It OutBlues Rock
Bobby MarchanNew Orleans Rock & SoulNew Orleans
Jazzmeia Horn & Her Noble ForceDear LoveJazz
*John MayallThe Sun Is Shining DownBlues Rock
*Sugar's Pick
