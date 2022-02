John Mayall / The Sun Is Shining Down / Forty Below:

The British Blues legend joins forces with an impressive cast of musicians (Marcus King, Buddy Miller, Scarlet Rivera, Jake Shimabukuro...) to offer up a Bluesy, Soulful, Funky 10 track release featuring violins, harmonica, brass and electric ukelele!...John's vocals and keyboard work blend wonderfully with the guests and their many virtuoso talents..