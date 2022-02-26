© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
MUSIC

New Releases Feb 28, 2022

Published February 26, 2022 at 2:47 PM MST

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Sarah Shook & The DestroyersNightroamerRock
Indigo De SouzaAny Shape You TakeRock
Various ArtistsKVNF Singles Compilation 2/28/2022Rock +
Lisa MoralesRain In The DesertFolk Country
*Amos LeeDreamlandFolk Rock / Sugar's Pick
Trudy LynnGolden GirlR&B Blues
SugarRay RayfordIn Too DeepBlues Rock
Bob Stroger & The HeadcuttersThat's My NameBlues Rock
Cortez Williams ProjectHermanosJazz
Ethan IversonEvery Note Is TrueJazz
TriTone AsylumThe Hideaway SessionsJazz
Will AckermanPositano SongsNew Age

