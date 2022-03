Matisyahu / Matisyahu / Fallen Sparks:

The NY Singer/Songwriter/Rapper delivers the expected Reggae vibe along with strong production by Salt Cathedral. His lyrics will make you think and his beat will have you dancing. Not always your traditional Reggae sound but with a familiar, tropical feeling on his 7th studio album, Matisyahu creates an energy and a sound that takes you around the world and beyond...