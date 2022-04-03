New Releases April 4, 2022
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Nilufer Yanya
|Painless
|Rock
|The Districts
|Great American Painting
|Rock
|Various Artists
|KVNF Singles Compilation 4/4/2022
|Rock +
|The Wildroots
|Wildroots Vol 2
|Blues Rock
|Edgar Winter
|Brother Johnny
|Blues Rock
|Po' Ramblin' Boys
|Never Slow Down
|Bluegrass
|Allison DeGroot & Tatiana Hargreaves
|Hurricane Clarice
|Country
|Ibibio Sound Machine
|Electricity
|World Electronica
|The Dip
|Sticking With It
|R&B Soul
|Cameron Graves
|Live From The Seven Spheres
|Jazz
|Lynne Arriale Trio
|The Lights Are Always On
|Jazz
|Rusty Crutcher
|Oracle of Delphi
|New Age