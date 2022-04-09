New Releases April 11, 2022
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Father John Misty
|Chloe & the Next 20th Century
|Rock Folk
|River Whyless
|Monoflora
|Rock Folk
|Midlake
|For The Sake Of Bethel Woods
|Rock
|Joe Keene
|I've Done It All In My Time
|Rock
|Various Artists
|KVNF Singles Compilation 4/11/2022
|Rock +
|Luke Winslow-King
|If These Walls Could Talk
|Folk Country
|Paul Cauthen
|Country Coming Down
|Country Rock
|*Son House
|Forever On My Mind
|Blues
|Harry Skoler
|Living in Sound-Music Of Charles Mingus
|Jazz
|Andy James
|Rhythm In NY
|Jazz
|Guerilla Toss
|Famously Alive
|Electronica Rock
|Diego Figueiredo
|Follow The Signs
|Latin Jazz
* Sugar's Pick