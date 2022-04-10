© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Sugar's Pick April 11, 2022

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published April 10, 2022 at 10:36 AM MDT
Son-House-Forever-On-My-Mind-1639587094.jpeg

Son House / Forever On My Mind / Easy Eye Sound:
A rare and very important release from Eddie James House aka Son House that must be recognized as the Real Thing from the "Father Of Delta Blues." Never before heard recordings along with the first-time-on-record title track "Forever on My Mind;" all lovingly restored from the original analog tapes by The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach. A wonderful back story (read the liner notes!) and a truly rich part of our musical history and heritage...

