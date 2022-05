Lettuce / Unify / Round Hill:

The Title says it all with the Funky/Jazzy/HipHop sextet presenting their 8th studio album in all it's Extremely Cool and "Let's Come Together" inspired vibe - Recorded in Denver with guests Bootsy Collins; one of the coolest voices on the planet and Dumpstafunk Bassist Nick Daniels, the 16 tracks are refreshing and a whole lot of fun... Check out "Gravy Train," a tune that will have you dancin' in the streets of New Orleans...