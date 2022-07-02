© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
New Releases July 4, 2022

Published July 2, 2022 at 2:23 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
CalexicoEl MiradorRock
Jerry Garcia & Merl SaundersGarcia Live; Keystone Berkeley 11/2/1974Rock
Eric ClaptonNothing But The BluesRock Blues
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock +
MommaHousehold NameRock
Hank Williams, JrRich White Honky BluesCountry Blues
Laura Rain & The CaesarsRise AgainSoul Blues
MurphyThe Painted ManFolk Rock
Radha BotosafinaCarry On: The SpiritualsGospel
Coco RobocheauxYeah, U RiteNOLA
Xiomara TorresLa Voz Del MarLatin Jazz
KatalystJazz Is Dead Vol 13Jazz
Julius RodriguezLet Sound Tell It AllJazz
Michael LightbringerInitiationFolk New Age
