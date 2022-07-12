Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases July 11, 2022
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Wilco
|Cruel Country
|Rock
|Guided By Voices
|Tremblers & Goggles By Rank
|Rock
|Umphrey's McGee
|Asking For A Friend
|Rock
|Metric
|Formentera
|Rock
|Art d'Ecco
|After The Head Rush
|Rock
|*Stella
|*Up And Away
|Rock Electronica
|Drive By Truckers
|Welcome 2 Club XIII
|Rock Country
|Various Artists
|Singles Comp 7/11/2022
|Rock +
|Various Artists
|Crescent City Bounce - New Orleans R&B, 1950-1958
|New Orleans
|Joe Pug
|Nation of Heat Revisited
|Folk Rock
|Arlo McKinley
|The Mess We're In
|Country Rock
|Lonesome River Band
|Heyday
|Bluegrass
|Rafael Greco
|Dice Que Vive - Signs of Life
|Latin Jazz
|Ronnie Foster
|Reboot
|Jazz
*Sugar's Pick