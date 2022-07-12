© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
WEB_BANNER_THANKS-01.png
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
Buy a Raffle Ticket
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MUSIC
Candy
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases July 11, 2022

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published July 12, 2022 at 11:57 AM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
WilcoCruel CountryRock
Guided By VoicesTremblers & Goggles By RankRock
Umphrey's McGeeAsking For A FriendRock
MetricFormenteraRock
Art d'EccoAfter The Head RushRock
*Stella*Up And AwayRock Electronica
Drive By TruckersWelcome 2 Club XIIIRock Country
Various ArtistsSingles Comp 7/11/2022Rock +
Various ArtistsCrescent City Bounce - New Orleans R&B, 1950-1958New Orleans
Joe PugNation of Heat RevisitedFolk Rock
Arlo McKinleyThe Mess We're InCountry Rock
Lonesome River BandHeydayBluegrass
Rafael GrecoDice Que Vive - Signs of LifeLatin Jazz
Ronnie FosterRebootJazz

*Sugar's Pick

Tags

MUSIC KVNF New Releases