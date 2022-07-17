© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Candy
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases July 18, 2022

Published July 17, 2022 at 1:20 PM MDT

ARTISTALBUMGENRE
*Jeff Beck / Johnny Depp18Rock
Soccer MommySometimes, ForeverRock
Dan NavarroHorizon LineRock
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock+
Silent PartnersChanging TimesBlues Rock
Junior Wells Blues LegendBlues
Brother BrothersCover To CoverFolk
Will CarlislePeculiar, MissouriFolk Country
Local HoneysLocal HoneysFolk Country
Brian Ashley JonesOut Of The CityCountry Rock
Dan TyminskiOne More Time Before You GoBluegrass
Ella FitzgeraldElla At The Hollywood BowlJazz
Plinio FernandesSaudadeLatin Jazz

* Sugar's Pick

