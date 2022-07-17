Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases July 18, 2022
|ARTIST
|ALBUM
|GENRE
|*Jeff Beck / Johnny Depp
|18
|Rock
|Soccer Mommy
|Sometimes, Forever
|Rock
|Dan Navarro
|Horizon Line
|Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|Silent Partners
|Changing Times
|Blues Rock
|Junior Wells
|Blues Legend
|Blues
|Brother Brothers
|Cover To Cover
|Folk
|Will Carlisle
|Peculiar, Missouri
|Folk Country
|Local Honeys
|Local Honeys
|Folk Country
|Brian Ashley Jones
|Out Of The City
|Country Rock
|Dan Tyminski
|One More Time Before You Go
|Bluegrass
|Ella Fitzgerald
|Ella At The Hollywood Bowl
|Jazz
|Plinio Fernandes
|Saudade
|Latin Jazz
* Sugar's Pick