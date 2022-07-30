Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases Aug 1, 2022
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|David Rosales
|Revive
|Rock
|JonahTolchin
|Lava Lamp
|Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Comp
|Rock+
|*Odesza
|The Last Goodbye
|Electronica Rock
|Ani diFranco
|Living in Clip-25th Anniversary Edition
|Folk Rock
|Jose Ramirez
|Major League Blues
|Blues Rock
|Texas Horns
|Everybody Let's Roll
|Blues Rock
|Syl Johnson
|Syl Johnson Meets Smokey Smothers
|Blues
|Cutter Elliott
|Heartache Waiting to Happen
|Country
|Vandoliers
|The Vandoliers
|Country Rock
|SaltmanKnowles
|Native Speaker
|Jazz
|Tim Lin
|Romance In Formosa
|Jazz
|R Carlos Nakai, William Eaton & Will Clipman
|Spiral Rendezvous
|Native American/New Age
*Sugar's Pick