Candy
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases Aug 1, 2022

Published July 30, 2022 at 4:15 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
David RosalesReviveRock
JonahTolchinLava LampRock
Various ArtistsSingles CompRock+
*OdeszaThe Last GoodbyeElectronica Rock
Ani diFrancoLiving in Clip-25th Anniversary EditionFolk Rock
Jose RamirezMajor League BluesBlues Rock
Texas Horns Everybody Let's RollBlues Rock
Syl JohnsonSyl Johnson Meets Smokey SmothersBlues
Cutter ElliottHeartache Waiting to HappenCountry
VandoliersThe VandoliersCountry Rock
SaltmanKnowlesNative SpeakerJazz
Tim LinRomance In FormosaJazz
R Carlos Nakai, William Eaton & Will ClipmanSpiral RendezvousNative American/New Age

*Sugar's Pick

