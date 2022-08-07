Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases August 8, 2022
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Ceramic Animal
|Sweet Unknown
|Rock
|IZ.M.B.
|Nowhere Town
|Rock
|Tommy McLain
|I Ran Down Every Dream
|Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock +
|Kenny Roby
|Kenny Roby
|Rock Folk
|Too Slim & the Taildraggers
|Brace Yourself
|Blues Rock
|Bob Corritore & Friends
|You Shocked Me
|Blues Rock
|Walter Trout
|Ride
|Blues Rock
|Kelsey Waldon
|No Regular Dog
|Folk Country
|Loudon Wainwright III
|Lifetime Achievement
|Folk
|Acoustic Syndicate
|All In Time
|Bluegrass Rock
|Whiskey Myers
|Tornillo
|Country Rock
|Abiola
|Time
|World
|Lauren Henderson
|La Bruja
|Jazz World
|Frank Kimbrough
|2003-2006
|Jazz
|Monty Alexander
|Love Notes
|Jazz
|Grant Geissman
|Blooz
|Jazz