Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases August 8, 2022

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published August 7, 2022 at 4:15 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Ceramic AnimalSweet UnknownRock
IZ.M.B.Nowhere TownRock
Tommy McLainI Ran Down Every DreamRock
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock +
Kenny RobyKenny RobyRock Folk
Too Slim & the TaildraggersBrace YourselfBlues Rock
Bob Corritore & FriendsYou Shocked Me Blues Rock
Walter TroutRideBlues Rock
Kelsey WaldonNo Regular DogFolk Country
Loudon Wainwright IIILifetime AchievementFolk
Acoustic SyndicateAll In TimeBluegrass Rock
Whiskey MyersTornilloCountry Rock
AbiolaTimeWorld
Lauren HendersonLa BrujaJazz World
Frank Kimbrough2003-2006Jazz
Monty AlexanderLove NotesJazz
Grant GeissmanBloozJazz
