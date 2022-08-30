© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases August 29, 2022

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published August 30, 2022 at 11:41 AM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Will HogeWings On My ShoesRock
*She & Him Melt Away - Tribute To Brian WilsonRock
Empty PocketsOutside SpectrumRock
Bacon BrothersEratoRock
Various ArtistsSingles Compilation Rock+
Mary ScholzBegin AgainFolk
Robert Cline, JrTroubadorSongsFolk Country
Demetria TaylorDoin' What I'm Supposed ToBlues R&B
Jeremy GreenStanding EightJazz Blues
Steven Feifke & Bijon WatsonPresent Generation GapJazz
Craig DavisTone PaintingsJazz

*Sugar's Pick

