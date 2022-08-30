Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases August 29, 2022
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Will Hoge
|Wings On My Shoes
|Rock
|*She & Him
|Melt Away - Tribute To Brian Wilson
|Rock
|Empty Pockets
|Outside Spectrum
|Rock
|Bacon Brothers
|Erato
|Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|Mary Scholz
|Begin Again
|Folk
|Robert Cline, Jr
|TroubadorSongs
|Folk Country
|Demetria Taylor
|Doin' What I'm Supposed To
|Blues R&B
|Jeremy Green
|Standing Eight
|Jazz Blues
|Steven Feifke & Bijon Watson
|Present Generation Gap
|Jazz
|Craig Davis
|Tone Paintings
|Jazz
*Sugar's Pick