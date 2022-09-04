Sugar's Pick September 5, 2022

The Harlem Gospel Travelers / Look Up / Colemine-Karma Chief:

The Colemine label has done it again with their release of the New York based group's first full length album with their new trio lineup, and produced by Eli "Paperboy" Reed... With the gospel based theme at the core, the soulful, modern edge and attention to current events, sung with 3 individual voices will have you dancing and giving thanks...(The Non Profit Music Education program led by Reed is an impressive factor too...)