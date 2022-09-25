© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases September 26, 2022

Published September 25, 2022 at 12:49 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Various ArtistsEarly Soul DivasSoul
Ransom BrothersResurganceRock
Miss EmilyDefined By Love Rock Blues
Various ArtistsKVNF Singles Compilation 9/26/2022Rock +
David BeckBloom & FadeFolk Rock
I Draw SlowI Draw SlowFolk Rock
*Early JamesStrange Time To Be AliveFolk Blues
Phoebe WhiteUnexpectedCountry Western
Sunny SweeneyMarried AloneCountry Rock
Rory BlockAin't Nobody WorriedBlues Rock
Pat Petrino Big Rhythm Blues BandPower Station SessionsJazz Rock
Bobby WatsonBack Home In Kansas CityJazz

*Sugar's Pick

