Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases September 26, 2022
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Various Artists
|Early Soul Divas
|Soul
|Ransom Brothers
|Resurgance
|Rock
|Miss Emily
|Defined By Love
|Rock Blues
|Various Artists
|KVNF Singles Compilation 9/26/2022
|Rock +
|David Beck
|Bloom & Fade
|Folk Rock
|I Draw Slow
|I Draw Slow
|Folk Rock
|*Early James
|Strange Time To Be Alive
|Folk Blues
|Phoebe White
|Unexpected
|Country Western
|Sunny Sweeney
|Married Alone
|Country Rock
|Rory Block
|Ain't Nobody Worried
|Blues Rock
|Pat Petrino Big Rhythm Blues Band
|Power Station Sessions
|Jazz Rock
|Bobby Watson
|Back Home In Kansas City
|Jazz
*Sugar's Pick