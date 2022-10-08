Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases October 10, 2022
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Various Artists
|KVNF Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|Various Artists
|Second Line Stomp
|New Orleans
|*Buddy Guy
|The Blues Don't Lie
|Blues
|Samara Joy
|Linger Awhile
|Jazz
|Ghost Funk Orchestra
|A New Kind Of Love
|Jazz Funk
|Judith Owen
|Come On & Get It
|Jazz New Orleans
|Arturo Sandoval
|Rhythm & Joy
|Latin Jazz
|Eliane Elias
|Quietude
|Latin Jazz
|*Sugar's Pick