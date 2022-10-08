© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Candy
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases October 10, 2022

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published October 8, 2022 at 3:07 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Various ArtistsKVNF Singles CompilationRock+
Various ArtistsSecond Line StompNew Orleans
*Buddy GuyThe Blues Don't LieBlues
Samara JoyLinger AwhileJazz
Ghost Funk OrchestraA New Kind Of LoveJazz Funk
Judith OwenCome On & Get ItJazz New Orleans
Arturo SandovalRhythm & JoyLatin Jazz
Eliane EliasQuietudeLatin Jazz
*Sugar's Pick
