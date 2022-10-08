Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
Sugar's Pick October 10, 2022
Buddy Guy / The Blues Don't Lie / RCA:
86 years old, recipient of the 2015 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, with 8 Grammys and many, many more awards and accolades, Buddy Guy brings the Blues alive on his latest release with a little help from friends Mavis Staples, James Taylor, Elvis Costello, Bobby Rush and Jason Isbell...His Blues will make you happy...