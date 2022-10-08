© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
banner2-01.png
PEOPLE POWERED PUBLIC RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MUSIC
Candy
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

Sugar's Pick October 10, 2022

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published October 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM MDT
Buddyguy.jpg

Buddy Guy / The Blues Don't Lie / RCA:
86 years old, recipient of the 2015 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, with 8 Grammys and many, many more awards and accolades, Buddy Guy brings the Blues alive on his latest release with a little help from friends Mavis Staples, James Taylor, Elvis Costello, Bobby Rush and Jason Isbell...His Blues will make you happy...

MUSIC