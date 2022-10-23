© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
banner2-01.png
PEOPLE POWERED PUBLIC RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MUSIC
Candy
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases October 24, 2022

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published October 23, 2022 at 4:26 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Glen PhillipsThere Is So Much HereRock Folk
SloanSteadyRock
RubblebucketEarth WorshipRock
AlvvaysBlue RevRock
SuperorganismWorld Wide PopRock Pop
*Yates McKendreeBuchanan LaneBlues Rock
Amy RayIf It All Goes SouthFolk Rock
Anthony D'AmatoAt First There Was NothingFolk Rock
PlainsI Walked With You A WaysCountry Rock
Louis ArmstrongUncollected Singles - 1955-1961Jazz
Duduka Da Fonseca & Quarteto UniversalYesJazz
Various ArtistsSingles Compilation Rock +
MUSIC