Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases October 24, 2022
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Glen Phillips
|There Is So Much Here
|Rock Folk
|Sloan
|Steady
|Rock
|Rubblebucket
|Earth Worship
|Rock
|Alvvays
|Blue Rev
|Rock
|Superorganism
|World Wide Pop
|Rock Pop
|*Yates McKendree
|Buchanan Lane
|Blues Rock
|Amy Ray
|If It All Goes South
|Folk Rock
|Anthony D'Amato
|At First There Was Nothing
|Folk Rock
|Plains
|I Walked With You A Ways
|Country Rock
|Louis Armstrong
|Uncollected Singles - 1955-1961
|Jazz
|Duduka Da Fonseca & Quarteto Universal
|Yes
|Jazz
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock +