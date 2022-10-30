Sugar's Pick October 31, 2022

Robert Glasper / Black Radio III / Loma Vista-Concord:

The multi track release has been out for a while but the music resonates and I believe deserves continued airplay...The stellar lineup of guests (Esperanza Spalding, India Arie, Meshell Ndegeocello, Killer Mike, Common, H.E.R., Jennifer Hudson and on and on...) lends itself to finding a lot to listen to and share...