Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
Sugar's Pick October 31, 2022
Robert Glasper / Black Radio III / Loma Vista-Concord:
The multi track release has been out for a while but the music resonates and I believe deserves continued airplay...The stellar lineup of guests (Esperanza Spalding, India Arie, Meshell Ndegeocello, Killer Mike, Common, H.E.R., Jennifer Hudson and on and on...) lends itself to finding a lot to listen to and share...