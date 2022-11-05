© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Banner3-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MUSIC
Candy
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases November 7, 2022

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published November 5, 2022 at 4:33 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Jerry Garcia BandGarcia Live - Vol 19 - Oakland Coliseum Arena Oct 31, 1992Rock
Various ArtistsSingles Compilation 11/7/2022Rock +
*Lee FieldsSentimental FoolSoul / R&B
Tyler ChildersCan I Take My Hounds To Heaven?Country Rock
Sam Bush Radio Songs: Songs Of John HartfordBluegrass
Ruthie FosterHealing TimeBlues Folk
Mud MorganfieldPortraitBlues
Seth AvettSeth Avett Sings Greg BrownFolk
Garret SarachoJazz Is Dead #15 - Greg SarachoJazz
Charles Lloyd TriosSacred ThreadJazz

*Sugar's Pick

MUSIC