Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases November 7, 2022
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Jerry Garcia Band
|Garcia Live - Vol 19 - Oakland Coliseum Arena Oct 31, 1992
|Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation 11/7/2022
|Rock +
|*Lee Fields
|Sentimental Fool
|Soul / R&B
|Tyler Childers
|Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?
|Country Rock
|Sam Bush
|Radio Songs: Songs Of John Hartford
|Bluegrass
|Ruthie Foster
|Healing Time
|Blues Folk
|Mud Morganfield
|Portrait
|Blues
|Seth Avett
|Seth Avett Sings Greg Brown
|Folk
|Garret Saracho
|Jazz Is Dead #15 - Greg Saracho
|Jazz
|Charles Lloyd Trios
|Sacred Thread
|Jazz
*Sugar's Pick