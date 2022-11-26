Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases November 28, 2022
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|*Neil Young & CrazyHorse
|World Record
|Rock
|Rayland Baxter
|If I Were A Butterfly
|Rock
|Westerner
|Kali Yuga Kama Sutra
|Rock
|Melody Diachun
|Sumner's Tales - The Music Of Sting
|Rock Jazz
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation 11/28/2022
|Rock +
|Los Texmaniacs
|Americano Groove
|Rock Latino
|Adeem The Artist
|White Trash Revelry
|Country Rock
|Tim Hill
|Giant
|Country Rock
|Barrett Martin Group
|Stillpoint
|Jazz
|Ron Bosse
|Burning Room Only
|Jazz
|Donald Byrd
|Live - Cookin' With BlueNote At Montreux
|Jazz
|Exploratorium
|Exploratorium
|Electronica
*Sugar's Pick