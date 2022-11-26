© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Candy
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases November 28, 2022

Published November 26, 2022 at 2:35 PM MST

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
*Neil Young & CrazyHorseWorld RecordRock
Rayland BaxterIf I Were A ButterflyRock
WesternerKali Yuga Kama SutraRock
Melody DiachunSumner's Tales - The Music Of StingRock Jazz
Various ArtistsSingles Compilation 11/28/2022Rock +
Los TexmaniacsAmericano GrooveRock Latino
Adeem The ArtistWhite Trash RevelryCountry Rock
Tim HillGiantCountry Rock
Barrett Martin GroupStillpointJazz
Ron BosseBurning Room OnlyJazz
Donald Byrd Live - Cookin' With BlueNote At MontreuxJazz
ExploratoriumExploratoriumElectronica

*Sugar's Pick

