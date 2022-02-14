Sugar's Pick February 14, 2022

Keb ' Mo' / Good To Be (Home Again) / Rounder:

The legendary blues musician teams up with Vince Gill, Darius Rucker (Hootie & The Blowfish), Old Crow Medicine Show and other talents to honor his childhood in Compton, California while sharing hia always compelling original tunes along with a beautiful rendition of Bill Withers' "Lean On Me"... All creating a feeling of love and understanding, laughter and hope in each and every one of the 13 tracks. Exactly what we all need...