© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
MUSIC
Candy
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

Sugar's Pick February 14, 2022

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published February 14, 2022 at 2:41 PM MST
kebmo.jpg

Keb ' Mo' / Good To Be (Home Again) / Rounder:
The legendary blues musician teams up with Vince Gill, Darius Rucker (Hootie & The Blowfish), Old Crow Medicine Show and other talents to honor his childhood in Compton, California while sharing hia always compelling original tunes along with a beautiful rendition of Bill Withers' "Lean On Me"... All creating a feeling of love and understanding, laughter and hope in each and every one of the 13 tracks. Exactly what we all need...

MUSIC