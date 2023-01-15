Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases January 16, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|*Mark Erelli
|Lay Your Darkness Down
|Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|Jason Carter
|Lowdown Hoedown
|Bluegrass
|Various Artists
|Folk Now - Jan & Feb 2023
|Folk
|Clarence Bucaro
|The Hardest Parts
|Folk
|Mississippi Macdonald
|Heavy State Loving Blues
|Blues Rock
|Jesse Davis
|Live At Small's Club
|Jazz
|Ed Cherry
|Are We there Yet
|Jazz
|Rebecca Coupe Franks
|Planets
|Jazz
|Phil Ranelin & Wendell Harrison
|Jazz Is Dead #16
|Jazz