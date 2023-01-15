© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
New Releases January 16, 2023

Published January 15, 2023 at 12:37 PM MST

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
*Mark ErelliLay Your Darkness DownRock
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock+
Jason CarterLowdown HoedownBluegrass
Various ArtistsFolk Now - Jan & Feb 2023Folk
Clarence BucaroThe Hardest PartsFolk
Mississippi MacdonaldHeavy State Loving BluesBlues Rock
Jesse DavisLive At Small's ClubJazz
Ed Cherry Are We there YetJazz
Rebecca Coupe FranksPlanets Jazz
Phil Ranelin & Wendell HarrisonJazz Is Dead #16Jazz
