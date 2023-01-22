© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

Sugar's Pick January 23, 2023

Bywater Call / Remain / Factor:
The 7 Piece Canadian band, formed in 2017 are fronted by Meaghan Parnell and Dave Barnes and the entire entourage is a marvel...With complimentary comparison to Tedeschi Trucks, they truly stand alone with outstanding vocals and musicianship... A great discovery for all lovers of great music and a great experience...

