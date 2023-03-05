© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Banner3-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MUSIC
Candy
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

Sugar's Pick March 6, 2023

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published March 5, 2023 at 4:27 PM MST
iris-dement.jpg

Iris DeMent / Workin' On A World / Flariella:
Gracing us with her first original material in ten years, the Lady with the unparallelled Voice (Wife of Greg Brown and Mother of Pieta Bown) writes of a myriad of topics..Singing of Chekhov's Cherry Tree, John Lewis, Rachel Corrie and Mahalia Jackson...The sound can be Modern, Biblical, Spiritual, Political, Gospel, Protesting ... You can not overlook even one tune, and you best listen to the entirety of the infamous 8 minute "Goin' Down To Texas To Sing..." More than music...Indeed...

MUSIC