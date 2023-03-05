Sugar's Pick March 6, 2023

Iris DeMent / Workin' On A World / Flariella:

Gracing us with her first original material in ten years, the Lady with the unparallelled Voice (Wife of Greg Brown and Mother of Pieta Bown) writes of a myriad of topics..Singing of Chekhov's Cherry Tree, John Lewis, Rachel Corrie and Mahalia Jackson...The sound can be Modern, Biblical, Spiritual, Political, Gospel, Protesting ... You can not overlook even one tune, and you best listen to the entirety of the infamous 8 minute "Goin' Down To Texas To Sing..." More than music...Indeed...