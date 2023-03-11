Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
Sugar's Pick March 13, 2023
Taj Mahal /Savoy / Stony Plain:
The Man has done it all and yet here he is with that ever vibrant voice and a unique interpretation of music from another era that resonates today as it did back in the days of Harlem's Savoy Ballroom... With a stellar band, a duet with Maria Muldaur and 14 tracks including a tribute to his parents, Taj never disappoints...