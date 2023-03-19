Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases March 20, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Fever Ray
|Radical Romantics
|Rock
|Van Morrison
|Moving On Skiffle
|Rock
|Gorillaz
|Cracker Island
|Rock Electronica
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|Tommy Emmanuel
|Accomplice Two
|Country Folk
|Band Of Heathens
|Simple Things
|Country Folk
|*Ally Venable
|Real Gone
|Blues Rock
|Cash Box Kings
|Oscar's Motel
|Blues Rock
|Damon Fowler & Friends
|Live At The Palladium
|Blues Rock
|Boo Boo Davis
|Boo Boo Boogaloo
|Blues Rock
|Dewayne Pate
|On The Upside
|Jazz
|Ella & The Bossa Beat
|In The Moment
|Latin Jazz
|Natalie MacMaster & Donnelle Leahy
|Canvas
|Celtic Rock
|Sings
|Sings
|Electronica
|Raven Wolf
|Spiritual Jazz on S 9th St
|New Age Jazz
*Sugar's Pick