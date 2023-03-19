© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
BANNER_1-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help Re-Imagine Radio! Make your Spring Pledge Today
MUSIC
Candy
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases March 20, 2023

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published March 19, 2023 at 12:34 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Fever RayRadical RomanticsRock
Van MorrisonMoving On SkiffleRock
GorillazCracker IslandRock Electronica
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock+
Tommy EmmanuelAccomplice TwoCountry Folk
Band Of HeathensSimple ThingsCountry Folk
*Ally VenableReal GoneBlues Rock
Cash Box KingsOscar's MotelBlues Rock
Damon Fowler & FriendsLive At The PalladiumBlues Rock
Boo Boo DavisBoo Boo BoogalooBlues Rock
Dewayne PateOn The UpsideJazz
Ella & The Bossa BeatIn The MomentLatin Jazz
Natalie MacMaster & Donnelle LeahyCanvasCeltic Rock
SingsSingsElectronica
Raven WolfSpiritual Jazz on S 9th StNew Age Jazz

*Sugar's Pick

MUSIC