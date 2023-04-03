Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases April 3, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|New Pornographers
|Continue As A Guest
|Rock
|Nick Waterhouse
|The Fooler
|Rock Blues
|*Van Morrison
|Moving On Skiffle
|Rock+
|Hold Steady
|The Price Of Progress
|Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|Nickel Creek
|Celebrants
|Bluegrass
|Emily Fenton
|Hello, From Planet Earth
|Folk
|Alice Howe
|Circumstance
|Folk Rock
|Dean Zucchero
|Electric Church
|Blues Rock
|John Pizzarelli
|Stage & Screen
|Jazz
|Jackie Ryan
|Ricuerdos De Mi Madre
|Latin Jazz
|Jae Sinnett's Zero to 60 Quartet
|Commitment
|Jazz
*Sugar's Pick