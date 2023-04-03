© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases April 3, 2023

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published April 3, 2023 at 11:41 AM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
New PornographersContinue As A GuestRock
Nick WaterhouseThe FoolerRock Blues
*Van MorrisonMoving On SkiffleRock+
Hold Steady The Price Of ProgressRock
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock+
Nickel CreekCelebrantsBluegrass
Emily FentonHello, From Planet EarthFolk
Alice HoweCircumstanceFolk Rock
Dean ZuccheroElectric ChurchBlues Rock
John PizzarelliStage & ScreenJazz
Jackie RyanRicuerdos De Mi MadreLatin Jazz
Jae Sinnett's Zero to 60 QuartetCommitmentJazz

*Sugar's Pick

