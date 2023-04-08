Sugar's Pick April 10, 2023

Various Artists / One Night In Texas: The Next Waltz's Tribute To The Red Headed Stranger / The Next Waltz

Recorded for Willie's 89th Birthday and celebrating his upcoming 90th!!!...The 14 Track release features the likes of Steve Earle, Nathaniel Rateliffe, Margo Price, Shinyribs, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Robert Earl Keen, Sheryl Crow (Do not overlook her version of "Night Life") and more, all honoring the Texas Legend and his Legacy...