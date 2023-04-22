© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases April 24, 2023

April 22, 2023


ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Ruston KellyThe WeaknessRock Folk
Bruce CockburnO Sun O MoonRock Folk
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock +
Wood BrothersHeart Is The HeroFolk Country
Abraham AlexanderSea/SonsFolk R&B
Joe Marcinek BandDead Funk SummitFunk Jazz
*Devon GilfillianLove You AnywaySoul R&B
Alison BrownOn BanjoBluegrass+
Rickie Lee JonesPieces Of TreasureJazz
IronsidesChanging LightJazz+
Lauren HendersonConjuringJazz
Buzz AmatoMuseCafeJazz
Michael FeinbergBlues VariantJazz

*Sugar's Pick

