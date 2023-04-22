MUSIC New Music Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week. New Releases April 24, 2023 KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio Published April 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM MDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email ARTISTTITLEGENRERuston KellyThe WeaknessRock FolkBruce CockburnO Sun O MoonRock FolkVarious ArtistsSingles CompilationRock +Wood BrothersHeart Is The HeroFolk CountryAbraham AlexanderSea/SonsFolk R&BJoe Marcinek BandDead Funk SummitFunk Jazz*Devon GilfillianLove You AnywaySoul R&BAlison BrownOn BanjoBluegrass+Rickie Lee JonesPieces Of TreasureJazzIronsidesChanging LightJazz+Lauren HendersonConjuringJazzBuzz AmatoMuseCafeJazzMichael FeinbergBlues VariantJazz*Sugar's Pick