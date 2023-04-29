© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Candy
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases May 1, 2023

Published April 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Josh RitterSpectral LinesRock
King TuffSmalltown StardustRock
OccurenceSlow ViolenceRock Electronica
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock+
*Rodrigo Y GabrielaIn Between Thoughts...A New WorldLatin Jazz/Rock
George ColemanLive At Small's Jazz ClubJazz
Clifford LambLambchopsJazz
William Prince Stand In The JoyCountry

*Sugar's Pick

