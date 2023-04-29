Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases May 1, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Josh Ritter
|Spectral Lines
|Rock
|King Tuff
|Smalltown Stardust
|Rock
|Occurence
|Slow Violence
|Rock Electronica
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|*Rodrigo Y Gabriela
|In Between Thoughts...A New World
|Latin Jazz/Rock
|George Coleman
|Live At Small's Jazz Club
|Jazz
|Clifford Lamb
|Lambchops
|Jazz
|William Prince
|Stand In The Joy
|Country
*Sugar's Pick