Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases May 22, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Parker Millsap
|Wilderness Within You
|Rock
|Emily King
|Special Occasion
|Rock
|Esther Rose
|Safe To Run
|Rock
|Hannah Jadagu
|Apeture
|Rock Folk
|Beach House
|Become
|Rock
|Graham Nash
|Now
|Rock Folk
|Raul Malo
|Say Less
|Rock World
|Various Artists
|KVNF Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|*Alex Harris
|Lose My Religion
|Soul
|Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Zakir Hussain
|As We Speak
|Bluegrass World
|Milk Carton Kids
|I Only See The Moon
|Folk
|Eilen Jewell
|Get Behind The Wheel
|Country Rock
|Rodney Crowell
|The Chicago Sessions
|Country Rock
|Bob Corritore & Friends
|High Rise Blues
|Blues
|Mike Clark
|Plays Herbie Hancock
|Jazz
*Sugar's Pick