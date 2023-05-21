© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
BANNER_1-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MUSIC
Candy
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases May 22, 2023

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published May 21, 2023 at 6:20 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Parker MillsapWilderness Within YouRock
Emily KingSpecial OccasionRock
Esther RoseSafe To RunRock
Hannah JadaguApetureRock Folk
Beach HouseBecomeRock
Graham NashNowRock Folk
Raul MaloSay LessRock World
Various ArtistsKVNF Singles CompilationRock+
*Alex HarrisLose My Religion Soul
Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Zakir HussainAs We SpeakBluegrass World
Milk Carton KidsI Only See The MoonFolk
Eilen JewellGet Behind The WheelCountry Rock
Rodney CrowellThe Chicago SessionsCountry Rock
Bob Corritore & FriendsHigh Rise BluesBlues
Mike ClarkPlays Herbie HancockJazz

*Sugar's Pick

MUSIC