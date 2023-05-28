Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
Sugar's Pick May 29, 2023
Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives / Altitude / Snakefarm:
The 5 time Grammy Winner and his band of well dressed gentlemen and guests present 14 original tracks of the Real Deal...The "Radical Preservationist" of the true roots of country music and accompanying talent do that and more as they honor the genre while stretching and creating a profound sound...