© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KVNF 90.9 FM signal is down. It should be back up by Friday, June 2. In the meantime, please use 89.1 (if available) or stream online.
MUSIC
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases June 5, 2023

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published June 3, 2023 at 2:16 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Arlo ParksMy Soft MachineRock
Dropkick MurphysOkemah RisingRock
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock+
Watson TwinsHollerCountry Rock
Ward Hayden & The OutliersSouth ShoreCountry Folk
Eliza GilkysonHomeFolk
Ben HarperWide Open LightFolk
Dana CooperI Can Face The TruthFolk Rock
Daniel RodriguezVast NothingFolk Rock
Selwyn BirchwoodExorcistBlues
Larry Taylor & Taylor FamilyGenerations Of BluesBlues Soul
Arlen Roth & Jerry JemmottSuper Soul SessionBlues Soul
Walter Smith IIIReturn To CasualJazz
ArtemisIn Real TimeJazz
Meshell NdegeocelloThe Omnichrome Real BookJazz World+
MUSIC