Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases June 5, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Arlo Parks
|My Soft Machine
|Rock
|Dropkick Murphys
|Okemah Rising
|Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|Watson Twins
|Holler
|Country Rock
|Ward Hayden & The Outliers
|South Shore
|Country Folk
|Eliza Gilkyson
|Home
|Folk
|Ben Harper
|Wide Open Light
|Folk
|Dana Cooper
|I Can Face The Truth
|Folk Rock
|Daniel Rodriguez
|Vast Nothing
|Folk Rock
|Selwyn Birchwood
|Exorcist
|Blues
|Larry Taylor & Taylor Family
|Generations Of Blues
|Blues Soul
|Arlen Roth & Jerry Jemmott
|Super Soul Session
|Blues Soul
|Walter Smith III
|Return To Casual
|Jazz
|Artemis
|In Real Time
|Jazz
|Meshell Ndegeocello
|The Omnichrome Real Book
|Jazz World+