The KVNF 90.9 FM signal is down. An integral part of our transmitter is being repaired. In the meantime, please use 89.1 (if available) or stream online. We thank all of our listeners for your patience and will have the signal back up as soon as possible.
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases June 12, 2023

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published June 11, 2023 at 12:11 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Ben FoldsWhat Matters MostRock
Linda Gail LewisTribute To Jerry Lee LewisRock
BailenTired HeartsRock Folk
Various ArtistsSinges CompilationRock +
*Jack JohnsonIn Between DubReggae Rock
Boris GarciaIt's Time For TeaFolk Rock
Ellis Paul55Folk Rock
Jess WilliamsonTime Ain't AccidentalCountry Rock
Dallas BurrowBlood BrothersCountry Rock
Duke Robillard & His All Star BandSix Strings Of SteelBlues Rock
FemiFrom 4C With LoveBlues HipHop
Orrin EvansThe Red DoorJazz

*Sugar's Pick

MUSIC