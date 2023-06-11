Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases June 12, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Ben Folds
|What Matters Most
|Rock
|Linda Gail Lewis
|Tribute To Jerry Lee Lewis
|Rock
|Bailen
|Tired Hearts
|Rock Folk
|Various Artists
|Singes Compilation
|Rock +
|*Jack Johnson
|In Between Dub
|Reggae Rock
|Boris Garcia
|It's Time For Tea
|Folk Rock
|Ellis Paul
|55
|Folk Rock
|Jess Williamson
|Time Ain't Accidental
|Country Rock
|Dallas Burrow
|Blood Brothers
|Country Rock
|Duke Robillard & His All Star Band
|Six Strings Of Steel
|Blues Rock
|Femi
|From 4C With Love
|Blues HipHop
|Orrin Evans
|The Red Door
|Jazz
*Sugar's Pick