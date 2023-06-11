Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
Sugar's Pick June 12, 2023
Jack Johnson / In Between Dub / BrushFire:
11 favorite tracks from the Singer Songwriter on the Beach, Remixed and Dubbed by a stelar lineup; including the Reggae legend Lee "Scratch" Perry, along with SubAtomic Sound System, Scientist, Dennis Bovell, Nightmares on Wax, Mad Professor, Monk and Yaadcore...All creating a soothing, island, rhythm induced sound for your lazy days in the hammock...