The KVNF 90.9 FM signal is down. An integral part of our transmitter is being repaired. In the meantime, please use 89.1 (if available) or stream online. We thank all of our listeners for your patience and will have the signal back up as soon as possible.
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

Sugar's Pick June 12, 2023

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published June 11, 2023 at 12:19 PM MDT

Jack Johnson / In Between Dub / BrushFire:
11 favorite tracks from the Singer Songwriter on the Beach, Remixed and Dubbed by a stelar lineup; including the Reggae legend Lee "Scratch" Perry, along with SubAtomic Sound System, Scientist, Dennis Bovell, Nightmares on Wax, Mad Professor, Monk and Yaadcore...All creating a soothing, island, rhythm induced sound for your lazy days in the hammock...

