Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases June19, 2023

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published June 17, 2023 at 2:33 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Jason Isbell & The 400 UnitWeathervanesRock
RevivalistsPour It Out Into The NightRock
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock+
Beaver NelsonA Friend From Out Of TownRock Country
Rodney RiceRodney RiceCountry Rock
Tracy NelsonLife Don't Miss NobodyBlues Rock
Samantha Fish & Jesse DaytonDeath Wish BluesBlues Rock
Jeanine ReneePlastic MadonnaFolk Country Blues
Diego FigueiredoMy WorldJazz
Javon Jackson"With Peter Bradley"Jazz
Barney KesselHoney RockJazz
Antonio AdolfoBossa 65Latin Jazz
*NickodemusSoul & ScienceElectronica World

*Sugar's Pick

