Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases June19, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
|Weathervanes
|Rock
|Revivalists
|Pour It Out Into The Night
|Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|Beaver Nelson
|A Friend From Out Of Town
|Rock Country
|Rodney Rice
|Rodney Rice
|Country Rock
|Tracy Nelson
|Life Don't Miss Nobody
|Blues Rock
|Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton
|Death Wish Blues
|Blues Rock
|Jeanine Renee
|Plastic Madonna
|Folk Country Blues
|Diego Figueiredo
|My World
|Jazz
|Javon Jackson
|"With Peter Bradley"
|Jazz
|Barney Kessel
|Honey Rock
|Jazz
|Antonio Adolfo
|Bossa 65
|Latin Jazz
|*Nickodemus
|Soul & Science
|Electronica World
*Sugar's Pick