Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases June 26, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Son Volt
|Day of The Doug - The Songs Of Doug Sahm
|Rock Country
|Jeau James
|Fated
|Rock
|Deer Tick
|Emotional Contracts
|Rock
|Alice Cooper
|Killer
|Rock ReIssue
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock +
|Payson Lyon
|Long Day's Journey Into Light
|Folk Blues
|Brennen Leigh
|Ain't Through Honky Tonkin' Yet
|Country Rock
|Tim O'Brien
|Cup of Sugar
|Bluegrass +
|*Teskey Brothers
|Winding Way
|Blues Soul
|Shaun Murphy
|I'm Coming Home
|Blues Rock
|James Martin
|Something's Gotta Give
|New Orleans
|Huey Piano Smith
|In Session
|New Orleans
|Michael Davis - Hip-Bone Big Band
|Open City
|Jazz
|Javier Nero Jazz Orchestra
|Kemet The Black Land
|Jazz
|Black Sabbath
|Live Evil - Super Deluxe
|Rock
* Sugar's Pick