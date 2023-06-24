© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases June 26, 2023

Published June 24, 2023 at 1:24 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Son VoltDay of The Doug - The Songs Of Doug SahmRock Country
Jeau JamesFatedRock
Deer TickEmotional ContractsRock
Alice CooperKillerRock ReIssue
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock +
Payson LyonLong Day's Journey Into LightFolk Blues
Brennen LeighAin't Through Honky Tonkin' YetCountry Rock
Tim O'Brien Cup of SugarBluegrass +
*Teskey BrothersWinding WayBlues Soul
Shaun MurphyI'm Coming HomeBlues Rock
James Martin Something's Gotta GiveNew Orleans
Huey Piano SmithIn SessionNew Orleans
Michael Davis - Hip-Bone Big BandOpen CityJazz
Javier Nero Jazz OrchestraKemet The Black LandJazz
Black SabbathLive Evil - Super DeluxeRock

* Sugar's Pick

