Sugar's Pick June 26, 2023

The Teskey Brothers / The Winding Way / Ivy League Records:

The two brothers from Melbourne, Australia present their third studio album and it is undeniably remarkable! Every one of the 10 tracks is a Classy, Soulful, Bluesy masterpiece with a nod to the sound of Old School Rhythm and Blues, and their own strong voice (Think Otis Redding!), all the while making it all their very own unique gift to the listener...