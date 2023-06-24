© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
MUSIC
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

Sugar's Pick June 26, 2023

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published June 24, 2023 at 1:46 PM MDT

The Teskey Brothers / The Winding Way / Ivy League Records:
The two brothers from Melbourne, Australia present their third studio album and it is undeniably remarkable! Every one of the 10 tracks is a Classy, Soulful, Bluesy masterpiece with a nod to the sound of Old School Rhythm and Blues, and their own strong voice (Think Otis Redding!), all the while making it all their very own unique gift to the listener...

