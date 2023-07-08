© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
MUSIC
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases July 10, 2023

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published July 8, 2023 at 5:49 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Greg SoverHis-StoryRock Blues
Rob Glassman BandFeelin' Good Feelin' RightRock
Reverend FreakchildBeauty For AshesRock Blues
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock +
Oliver HazardOliver HazardFolk
*Various ArtistsFloki Sessions - Boots In PlaceFunk Jazz
Steeltown Horns5 Years of FunkFunk Jazz HipHop
Sammy FigueroaSearching For A MemoryLatin Jazz
DouyeThe Golden SekereJazz
Alan MatthewsSeasons ChangeNew Age

* Sugar's Pick

MUSIC