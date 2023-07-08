Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases July 10, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Greg Sover
|His-Story
|Rock Blues
|Rob Glassman Band
|Feelin' Good Feelin' Right
|Rock
|Reverend Freakchild
|Beauty For Ashes
|Rock Blues
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock +
|Oliver Hazard
|Oliver Hazard
|Folk
|*Various Artists
|Floki Sessions - Boots In Place
|Funk Jazz
|Steeltown Horns
|5 Years of Funk
|Funk Jazz HipHop
|Sammy Figueroa
|Searching For A Memory
|Latin Jazz
|Douye
|The Golden Sekere
|Jazz
|Alan Matthews
|Seasons Change
|New Age
* Sugar's Pick