Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
Sugar's Pick July 10, 2023
Floki Sessions With George Porter, Jr., Eddie Roberts, Nikki Glaspi & Robert Walter / Boots In Place / Color Red:
Northern Iceland was the location for the recording of 10 brand new, original songs featuring Son Little, Lamar Williams, Jr. , Big Chief Donald Harrison and other soulful members of Galactic, Lettuce, Southern Avenue, The Meters and more...Blending New Orleans roots with a true Funky, Jazzy vibe, you only need to read about the phenomenal gathering of musicians and listen to what they created...