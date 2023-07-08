Sugar's Pick July 10, 2023

Floki Sessions With George Porter, Jr., Eddie Roberts, Nikki Glaspi & Robert Walter / Boots In Place / Color Red:

Northern Iceland was the location for the recording of 10 brand new, original songs featuring Son Little, Lamar Williams, Jr. , Big Chief Donald Harrison and other soulful members of Galactic, Lettuce, Southern Avenue, The Meters and more...Blending New Orleans roots with a true Funky, Jazzy vibe, you only need to read about the phenomenal gathering of musicians and listen to what they created...