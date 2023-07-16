Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases July 17, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|*Lukas Nelson & POTR
|Sticks & Stones
|Rock Country
|Little Feat
|Dixie Chicken
|Rock ReMaster
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|Dulcie Taylor
|Edges Of Silver
|Folk
|Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
|City Of Gold
|Bluegrass Folk
|Beth Bombara
|It All Goes Up
|Country Rock
|Joshua Ray Walker
|What Is It Even
|Country Rock
|Miles Miller
|Solid Gold
|Country Rock
|Luiz Millan
|Brazilian Match
|Latin Jazz
*Sugar's Pick