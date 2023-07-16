© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
MUSIC
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases July 17, 2023

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published July 16, 2023 at 7:26 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
*Lukas Nelson & POTRSticks & StonesRock Country
Little FeatDixie ChickenRock ReMaster
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock+
Dulcie TaylorEdges Of SilverFolk
Molly Tuttle & Golden HighwayCity Of GoldBluegrass Folk
Beth BombaraIt All Goes UpCountry Rock
Joshua Ray WalkerWhat Is It EvenCountry Rock
Miles MillerSolid GoldCountry Rock
Luiz MillanBrazilian MatchLatin Jazz

*Sugar's Pick

MUSIC