New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases July 31, 2023

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published July 29, 2023 at 2:52 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Ghost HoundsFirst Last TimeRock
Handmade MomentsEnd The WarsRock +
Rachel SageThe Other SideRock Folk
Shirelles1958-1962Rock
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock+
Dick ConnetteToo Sad For The Public Folk+
DarlingsideEverything Is AliveFolk
Colter WallLittle SongsCountry Rock
Boy GoldenFor JimmyCountry Rock
Dan Tyminski BandGod Fearing HeathenBluegrass
Nina De VitryWhat You Feel Is RealJazz Folk
John ColtraneEvenings At The Village Gate - Coltrane With Eric DolphyJazz
Ray Blue#PeopleJazz
Kait DuntonKeyboardsJazz
Michael WhalenWalk In Beauty Like The NightNew Age
