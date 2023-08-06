© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
MUSIC
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases Aug 7, 2023

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published August 6, 2023 at 1:19 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
*Local NativesTime Will Wait For NoOneRock Soul
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock +
ClienteleI Am Not There AnymoreRock +
Joni MitchellAt NewportFolk
Watson TwinsHollerCountry Rock
Nathan Mongol WellsFrom A Dark CornerCountry Rock
Tanya TuckerSweet Western SoundCountry Rock
Phoebe HuntNothing Else MattersBluegrass
Nat MyersYellow PerilBlues
Alfredo RodriguezCoral WayLatin Jazz

*Sugar's Pick

MUSIC