Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases Aug 7, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|*Local Natives
|Time Will Wait For NoOne
|Rock Soul
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock +
|Clientele
|I Am Not There Anymore
|Rock +
|Joni Mitchell
|At Newport
|Folk
|Watson Twins
|Holler
|Country Rock
|Nathan Mongol Wells
|From A Dark Corner
|Country Rock
|Tanya Tucker
|Sweet Western Sound
|Country Rock
|Phoebe Hunt
|Nothing Else Matters
|Bluegrass
|Nat Myers
|Yellow Peril
|Blues
|Alfredo Rodriguez
|Coral Way
|Latin Jazz
*Sugar's Pick