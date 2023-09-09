Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases Sept 11, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Blue Water Highway
|Year Of The Dragon
|Rock
|Cindy Wilson
|Realms
|Rock
|Postal Service
|Everything Will Change
|Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|*Blackburn Brothers
|Soul Funkin'BLUES
|Blues Rock
|Teresa James & Rhythm Tramps
|Rose Colored Glasses
|Blues Rock
|Popa Chubby & The Beast Band
|Live At G Bluey's Juke Joint NYC
|Blues Rock
|Groove Krewe
|Blues From The Bayou
|Blues Rock
|Charlie Mars
|Times Have Changed
|Country Rock
|Bill & The Belles
|To Willie From Billie
|Country Folk
|Nick Shoulders
|All Bad
|Country
|Bobby Sanbria
|Multiverse Big Band
|Latin Jazz
|Hilario Duran & His Latin Jazz Big Band
|Cry Me A River
|Latin Jazz
|Ivan Lins
|My Heart Speaks
|Latin Jazz
|Diva Jazz Orchestra
|"30" - Live At Dizzy's Club
|Jazz
* Sugar's Pick