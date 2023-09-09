© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases Sept 11, 2023

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published September 9, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Blue Water HighwayYear Of The DragonRock
Cindy WilsonRealmsRock
Postal ServiceEverything Will ChangeRock
Various ArtistsSingles Compilation Rock+
*Blackburn BrothersSoul Funkin'BLUESBlues Rock
Teresa James & Rhythm TrampsRose Colored GlassesBlues Rock
Popa Chubby & The Beast BandLive At G Bluey's Juke Joint NYCBlues Rock
Groove KreweBlues From The BayouBlues Rock
Charlie MarsTimes Have ChangedCountry Rock
Bill & The BellesTo Willie From BillieCountry Folk
Nick ShouldersAll BadCountry
Bobby SanbriaMultiverse Big BandLatin Jazz
Hilario Duran & His Latin Jazz Big BandCry Me A RiverLatin Jazz
Ivan LinsMy Heart SpeaksLatin Jazz
Diva Jazz Orchestra"30" - Live At Dizzy's ClubJazz

* Sugar's Pick

