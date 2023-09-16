Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases September 18, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Bahamas
|Bootcut
|Rock
|Jack Johnson
|Songs For Maui
|Rock
|Joan Osborne
|Nobody Owns You
|Rock
|*Allison Russell
|The Returner
|Rock Folk
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|Willie Nelson
|Bluegrass
|Bluegrass
|Doug Richards Orchestra
|Music Of Antonio Carlos Jobim
|Latin Jazz
|Bill Cunliffe
|Rainforests
|Jazz
|*Sugar's Pick