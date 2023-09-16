© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
MUSIC
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases September 18, 2023

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published September 16, 2023 at 8:45 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
BahamasBootcutRock
Jack JohnsonSongs For MauiRock
Joan OsborneNobody Owns YouRock
*Allison RussellThe ReturnerRock Folk
Various ArtistsSingles Compilation Rock+
Willie NelsonBluegrassBluegrass
Doug Richards OrchestraMusic Of Antonio Carlos JobimLatin Jazz
Bill Cunliffe RainforestsJazz
*Sugar's Pick
MUSIC