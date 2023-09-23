© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

Sugar's Pick Sept 25, 2023

September 23, 2023

Black Legacy Project / Black Legacy Project Vol 1 / Music In Common:
The NonProfit "Music In Common" debuts "Black Legacy Project;" an eclectic collection of important new tunes and covers created and performed by a diverse community of talent with the goal of partnering, transforming and crossing social divides through the power of music...Beautiful in every way...

