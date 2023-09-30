Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases Oct 2, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Say She She
|Silver
|Rock
|Carla Olson
|Have Harmony, Will Travel
|Rock
|Alice Cooper
|School's Out
|Rock ReMastered
|Georgia
|Euphoric
|Rock
|Deeper
|Carefull
|Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|Logan Ledger
|Golden State
|Country Rock
|Brent Cobb
|Southern Star
|Country Rock
|Billy Don Burns
|I've Seen A Lot Of Highway
|Country
|Ray Bonneville
|On The Blind Side
|Folk Country
|Jason Ricci & The Bad Kind
|Behind The Veil
|Blues Rock
|Fieh
|III
|Soul+
|Pete Escovedo
|Lifetime Anthology
|Latin Jazz
|*Count Basie Orchestra
|Swings The Blues
|Blues Jazz
*Sugar's Pick