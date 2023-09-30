© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases Oct 2, 2023

Published September 30, 2023 at 2:38 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Say She SheSilverRock
Carla OlsonHave Harmony, Will TravelRock
Alice CooperSchool's OutRock ReMastered
GeorgiaEuphoricRock
DeeperCarefullRock
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock+
Logan LedgerGolden StateCountry Rock
Brent CobbSouthern StarCountry Rock
Billy Don BurnsI've Seen A Lot Of HighwayCountry
Ray BonnevilleOn The Blind SideFolk Country
Jason Ricci & The Bad KindBehind The VeilBlues Rock
FiehIIISoul+
Pete EscovedoLifetime AnthologyLatin Jazz
*Count Basie OrchestraSwings The BluesBlues Jazz

*Sugar's Pick

